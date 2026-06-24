UK Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship arrives in Middle East for potential Hormuz mission

The specialist minehunting ship that the UK dispatched to help re-start and protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has arrived in the Middle East.

RFA Lyme Bay has safely passed through the Red Sea with around half a dozen autonomous, crewless and remotely-operated systems, some of which will be used for mine countermeasures (MCM).

The ship is crewed by more than 270 personnel: a combination of Royal Fleet Auxiliary seafarers, over 100 UK Royal Navy mine warfare and diving/explosive ordnance disposal experts, plus medics, Royal Marines, British Army soldiers and French Navy sailors.