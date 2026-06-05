UK Royal Navy tests ROV for possible Hormuz minehunting mission

Controlled from a heavy-duty laptop either in a small Royal Navy boat, or from a small command centre set up in a shipping container or compartment on a ship, the system can be steered manually or make its own way to its target following pre-set coordinates.

The system will provide a constant video and sonar feed back to the operator, while software on board the ROV will help maintain its position in the water. The ROV will then be carefully manoeuvred into position and the firing system is nailed with tremendous force into the mine, attaching the weapon to it while the ROV retreats back leaving the firing system behind.

Unravelling the firing cable as it goes, the submersible withdraws to a safe distance until the operator fires the weapon, causing the charge to detonate. It will deliver a shaped charge that directs the blast/energy in a specific direction, in this instance into the mine, with enough force to slice through steel more than one metre thick.

The ROV will then be hauled back to the mothership, lifted out of the water, and prepared for its next mission.