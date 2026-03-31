Royal Fleet Auxiliary support ship to be equipped with mine warfare drones

The UK Royal Navy will enhance its mine countermeasures (MCM) capabilities with the installation of new equipment on the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) Bay-class auxiliary dock landing ship (LSD(A)) RFA Lyme Bay.

The high-tech equipment will be able to detect, identify and neutralise threats and is part of what the Royal Navy said is its transition to a "hybrid navy."

After being fitted with the technology, Lyme Bay will be able to store, prepare, deploy and recover a variety of autonomous and crewless MCM technology, from underwater drones to minehunting boats, in effect acting as a crewed mothership.