FACTBOX | How will the UK allocate its £15b defence spending boost?

Big kit and infrastructure

£8.6 billion ($11.4 billion) over the next four years allocated to the global combat air programme, a joint project between Britain, Italy and Japan to develop a new fighter jet, which is also known by the British as Tempest. It is led by BAE Systems , Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Leonardo.

£63 billion over the next four years to strengthen Britain's nuclear deterrent and fund its new Dreadnought and SSN-AUKUS submarines, and a new warhead, plus the acquisition of 12 F-35A fighter jets.

£26 billion over 10 years to upgrade naval bases.

£11 billion on munitions and weapons to boost stockpiles, including long-range strike weapons, low-cost cruise missiles and one-way effectors, a type of attack drone.

£790 million over four years to better protect British homeland and overseas bases from air, drone and missile threats, with new radars and sensors, anti-drone systems and upgrade the air-defence weapon system on the navy's Type 45 destroyers.