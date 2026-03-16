Australia rules out sending naval ships to the Strait of Hormuz

Australia will not send naval ships to assist in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a government minister said on Monday.

"We won't be sending a ship to the Strait of Hormuz. We know how incredibly important that is, but that's not something that we've been asked or that we're contributing to," Catherine King, a member of leftist/globalist Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's cabinet, said in an interview with state broadcaster ABC.

Around a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes through the Strait of Hormuz, that has been effectively shut for weeks since the US-Israeli war against Iran began on February 28.