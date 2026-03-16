Australia rules out sending naval ships to the Strait of Hormuz

Australia will not send naval ships to assist in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a government minister said on Monday.
"We won't be sending a ship to the Strait of Hormuz. We know how incredibly important that is, but that's not something that we've been asked or that we're contributing to," Catherine King, a member of leftist/globalist Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's cabinet, said in an interview with state broadcaster ABC.
Around a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes through the Strait of Hormuz, that has been effectively shut for weeks since the US-Israeli war against Iran began on February 28.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday the Trump administration plans to announce as early as this week that multiple countries have agreed to form a coalition that will escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz.
Australia has already provided aircraft to assist with the defence of the United Arab Emirates after a request from the country.
(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Himani Sarkar)