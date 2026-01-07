Britain confirms role in US-led seizure of Russian-flagged tanker

Britain said its armed forces gave, "pre-planned operational support, including basing," following a US request for assistance.

It said a military vessel provided support for the US forces pursuing the tanker, and the Royal Air Force provided surveillance support from the air.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the operation targeted a vessel "with a nefarious history" linked to Russian and Iranian sanctions evasion networks. "This action formed part of global efforts to crack down on sanctions busting," he said in a statement.