NATO chief heads to White House on mission to soothe US tensions

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is set to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, seeking to ease tensions over the Iran war and US threats to draw down troops in Europe ahead of a pivotal NATO leaders summit in July in Ankara.

Trump, a longtime NATO critic who has called the alliance a "paper tiger," has been angered by its reluctance to support the US in the Middle East conflict or help reopen the Strait of Hormuz after a US-Israeli attack on Iran on February 28 disrupted the major oil shipping route.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last week berated "free-riding" allies at a NATO meeting and announced a six-month review of US troop deployments in Europe that could result in some reductions of American forces.