FEATURE | US takes aim at "free riding" NATO allies with funding threat

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a new review of America's troop deployments in Europe on Thursday and threatened to withhold some US dues to NATO if "free riding" allies did not meet their defence spending commitments.

Hegseth, addressing defence ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, said the US review would last for up to six months and include consultations with the US Congress, which has legislated a minimum number of US forces in Europe.

While he did not explicitly say the review could result in reductions in US force deployments in Europe, he stressed the goal would be to prompt the continent to do more while ensuring the US military would be able to meet its global commitments.

"Make no mistake about it, this will be a real review. It will be designed to ensure that NATO is moving fast and irreversibly toward Europe leading, stepping up to take primary responsibility for the defence of Europe," Hegseth said.