NATO capabilities in Europe hit by planned US military reductions

The United States plans to significantly reduce the aircraft and warships that it makes available for NATO operations in Europe, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing two senior European officials.

The decision would limit NATO's ability to launch long-range strikes and conduct surveillance, the report said.

The US plan includes cutting the number of F-16 and F-15E fighter jets from roughly 150 to 100, as well as reducing maritime reconnaissance aircraft from 26 to 15 and removing all eight aerial refuelling tanker jets it previously made available to Europe, the report said.