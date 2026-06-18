Worker crushed to death during cargo operations on Ro-Ro ship in Zeebrugge

Police in Belgium said that one person was killed as a result of a workplace incident on a cargo vessel at the Port of Zeebrugge on Tuesday, June 16.

The victim, identified as a 54-year-old male, was working as a signalman assisting in the loading of trailers and containers on the Malta-registered Ro-Ro ship Delphine when the incident occurred at around 18:00 local time.

According to reports, an onboard towing vehicle struck some of the containers that were being loaded, causing these to shift. The victim then became trapped between a stack of containers and the wall of the vessel.