US Apache helicopter crashes near Strait of Hormuz, Trump says crew are fine

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that two US pilots were "fine" after their helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, following a report that the crew of an Apache gunship had been rescued after going down close to the Iranian-controlled waterway.

It was not immediately clear whether the Apache had been shot down by Iranian fire, experienced mechanical failure, or encountered some other problem, the New York Times report said.

The White House, US Department of State and the US Central Command did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Asked if he knew what had brought the helicopter down, Trump said a report would be issued later on Tuesday.

"The pilots are fine," Trump said, speaking on the runway at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport before returning to Washington, D.C. "Nobody injured."