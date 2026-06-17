Starmer calls out Russian warship's "reckless" warning shots at yacht

Deeply unpopular British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday the firing of warning shots by a Russian frigate to divert a UK-flagged civilian yacht near British territorial waters was reckless and deeply concerning.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, according to statements from the defence ministries of Britain and Russia. They said the firing was designed to prevent a collision after unsuccessful attempts by the Admiral Grigorovich to contact the yacht.

"What happened in the channel was deeply concerning. It was reckless," Starmer, who is in France for the G7 summit, told BBC News. He said the Ministry of Defence's assessment was that the Russian vessel was, "drifting, and they were warning shots".