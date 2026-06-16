Russian frigate opens fire near civilian yacht in English Channel

Sailors on board a Russian frigate fired warning shots at a civilian yacht that had come near to it in the English Channel, close to British territorial waters, a source familiar with the incident on Tuesday said.

Britain's Ministry of Defence said it was investigating reports of an incident in the English Channel. No injuries were reported.

The incident involved the Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich and it was being monitored by a Royal Navy vessel at the time, according to the source familiar with the incident.

A UK-registered yacht alleged that a Russian Navy vessel had fired the warning shots at a distance of approximately 500 yards (457 metres), the source said. It took place about 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight, outside UK territorial waters.