South Korean official points to Iran as primary suspect in ship attack

The possibility that an entity other than Iran was responsible for the attack against a South Korean cargo vessel near the Strait of Hormuz is low, a senior official in Seoul was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency on Thursday.

South Korea is analysing intelligence shared by the US on the May 4 attack against South Korean shipper HMM's Namu vessel, which caused a fire and damaged the lower stern hull, Yonhap quoted a senior foreign ministry official as telling reporters.

"Once we go through the investigation and present the evidence, I trust that the Iranian side will respond in an appropriate way," the official said.