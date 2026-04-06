Russian ship hit by drones in Azov Sea found and towed to shore

A Russian ship carrying wheat that was believed to have sunk in the Sea of Azov after a Ukrainian drone attack has been found and towed to shore, while the death toll from the attack has risen to three, state news agency TASS said on Monday.

Analysts said the April 5 attack on the ship added to risks to global food security and agricultural trade stemming from the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran.

Russian media said the vessel was carrying wheat from the Port of Azov, near the city of Rostov, to Port Kavkaz in the strait separating the Crimean peninsula from mainland Russia, where the grain is usually loaded onto larger vessels for export.

TASS quoted emergency services as saying the vessel, which was gutted by fire and began to sink, was towed to the village of Kuchugury in Russia's Krasnodar region. A video posted by the news agency showed the vessel engulfed in flames and smoke.