One dead after Ukrainian drone strike sinks cargo vessel in Azov Sea

A cargo ship carrying wheat sank in the Sea of ​​Azov after coming under attack from Ukrainian drones, a Russia-installed official said on Sunday, leaving one person dead and two missing.

Vladimir Saldo, Moscow-installed leader of the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Kherson region, said the attack occurred on Friday but crew members were unable to make known what had happened to them until Sunday.

"It became known that the reason for the sinking of the Volgo-Balt in the Sea of Azov was a terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime," Saldo wrote on social media.

He said the crew abandoned ship and was only able to reach shore on Sunday near the village of Strilkove in Kherson region.