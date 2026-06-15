VIDEO | UK forces board Russian "shadow fleet" tanker in English Channel

British commandos boarded and intercepted a sanctioned Russian "shadow fleet" oil tanker in the English Channel on Sunday, leading for the first time an operation to disrupt the oil revenue that helps fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

The vessel Smyrtos, sailing under a Cameroonian flag, was boarded by Royal Marine Commandos and National Crime Agency (NCA) officials in the early hours on Sunday, with support from Chinook helicopters and other aircraft, a frigate and a minehunter.

"This successful operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fuelling Putin's war in Ukraine that we will not let them hide," deeply unpopular Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a post on social media.