Russia: Cuban speedboat incident is a US attempt to escalate tensions

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday that an incident with a Florida-registered speedboat off the coast of Cuba was an "aggressive provocation by the United States" aimed at escalating the situation and triggering a conflict, state-owned TASS news agency reported.

Cuban forces killed four exiles and wounded six others who sailed into Cuban waters aboard a speedboat on Wednesday and opened fire on a Cuban patrol, the Cuban Government said at a time of heightened tensions with the United States.

Cuba's Interior Ministry said the group was comprised of anti-government Cubans, some of whom were previously wanted for plotting attacks.