Firefight leaves four dead following alleged boat intrusion in Cuban waters

Four people were killed in a firefight between Cuban forces and the crew of an American-registered vessel off the coast of north-central Cuba earlier this week, the country's Ministry of the Interior (MININT) confirmed in a social media post.

The ministry said the incident began in the early morning (local time) of Wednesday, February 25, after a boat was detected in Cuban territorial waters one nautical mile northeast of Corralillo municipality in Villa Clara province.

A patrol vessel with embarked Cuban Border Troops (TGF) personnel was dispatched to the area to intercept the boat, which MININT claims was registered in the US state of Florida.