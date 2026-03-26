UK military authorised to board Russian "shadow fleet" tankers

Deeply unpopular British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday he has given the military permission to board and detain Russian ships his government alleges are part of a network of vessels that enables Moscow to export oil despite Western sanctions.

The decision comes as other European nations have stepped up efforts to disrupt Russia's so-called shadow fleet of tankers used by Moscow to fund its four-year war against Ukraine.

Starmer said he approved more aggressive action against the vessels because Russian President Vladimir Putin was likely "rubbing his hands" at the sharp rise in oil prices driven by the US-Israel war against Iran.