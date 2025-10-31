Venezuela opposition splits over US intervention and military buildup

The two main leaders of Venezuela's opposition are increasingly divided over looming US actions targeting the country, even as a crackdown against opposition figures continues, politicians and analysts say.

US President Donald Trump's administration has conducted at least 14 strikes on small boats in the Caribbean and Pacific since early September, killing dozens of people, in what it says are targeted strikes against drug smugglers.

Trump has also authorised the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela and said there will be land action in the country soon. On Friday, he said he is not considering strikes within Venezuela.