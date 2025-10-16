Maduro feeling the heat as Trump gives CIA authority for covert operations in Venezuela

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he authorized the Central Intelligence Agency to conduct covert operations in Venezuela, marking a sharp escalation in US efforts to pressure President Nicolas Maduro's government.

The New York Times first reported the classified directive, citing US officials familiar with the decision, saying the Trump administration's Venezuela strategy aims to remove Maduro from power. The administration has offered $50 million for information leading to Maduro's arrest and conviction on drug trafficking charges.

The new authority would allow the CIA to carry out lethal operations in Venezuela and conduct a range of operations in the Caribbean, The Times reported.

Asked why he authorized the CIA to operate in Venezuela, Trump told reporters his reasons were illegal migration of Venezuelans to the United States and drug trafficking.