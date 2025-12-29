Trump says US hit Venezuelan drug boat facility; officials mum

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States had "hit" an area in Venezuela where boats are loaded with drugs, which would mark the first known time the United States has carried out operations on land in Venezuela since a pressure campaign began against the illegitimate government of President Nicolas Maduro.

"There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs," Trump said.

"We hit all the boats, and now we hit the area...it's the implementation area."