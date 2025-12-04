US lawmakers split along party lines after viewing Caribbean strike video

US lawmakers split along party lines after being briefed on Thursday on a strike against a drug boat in the Caribbean, with Democrats saying they were horrified by a video showing survivors in distress being killed, while a Republican lawmaker defended the strike as legal.

On September 2, the US military destroyed a drug vessel in the Caribbean, killing 11 traffickers. Officials have said the operation included a follow-on strike against the vessel after an initial attack when there were still survivors.