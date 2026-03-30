Ship's crew charged over suspected one-tonne cocaine import off Australia's east coast

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has charged six crewmembers of a merchant vessel following a joint investigation into a sophisticated organised crime syndicate that allegedly imported one tonne of cocaine into Australia.

The suspects, which included Honduran and Ecuadorian nationals, operated a specially modified 40-metre vessel found to contain three professionally built and installed smuggling hides.

Police have alleged that these hides were constructed in Central America for the sole purpose of hiding illicit goods in case maritime or law enforcement officials checked the vessel while at sea.