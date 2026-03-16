Supply vessel seized for carrying drugs arrives in Australia's Sydney Harbour after issuing distress call

A foreign supply vessel recently arrived in Australia's Sydney Harbour after its crew issued a distress call saying that they were running low on food and fuel, local news outlet ABC reported on Friday, March 13.

The supply vessel Raider is now moored at Snails Bay. Her crew includes Honduran and Ecuadorian nationals, according to the International Transport Workers' Federation.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said it has been working to ensure that supplies and safe passage are provided to the vessel and its crew.