Vessel carrying nearly five tons of cocaine seized off French Polynesia

The French Navy recently seized a fishing vessel in the southwestern Pacific Ocean off French Polynesia after it was found to be carrying narcotics.

The successful interception took place on Friday, January 16, after the High Commission of French Polynesia reported that a suspicious vessel was crossing its waters.

A French Navy helicopter arrived in the area and disembarked personnel onto the suspect vessel. A search eventually revealed that the vessel, which was sailing under the Togolese flag, was carrying approximately 4.87 tons of cocaine hidden in 96 bales.