Putin ally warns of Russian naval response if Europe seizes its ships

Russia could deploy its navy to prevent European powers from seizing its vessels and may retaliate against European shipping if Russian ships are seized, Nikolai Patrushev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Western states have sought to cut off Russia from global trade and cripple its finances by imposing more than 30,000 sanctions over its war in Ukraine.

They have also tried to block oil tankers suspected of involvement in Russian oil shipments. In January, the US seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker as part of efforts to curb Venezuelan oil exports.