Italian warship to exit Gaza flotilla, activists left to face consequences

Delia said activists were bracing for another strike in the coming hours. "Israel will probably attack us tonight, because all the signals point to this happening," she said in a video on social media. The claim is speculative, and critics argue the flotilla’s actions invite confrontation.

Israel did not respond to flotilla accusations that it was behind last week's attacks, but it has vowed to use any means to prevent the boats from reaching Gaza, arguing that its blockade is legal as part of its war against Hamas terrorists.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto has said he expects flotilla boats to be intercepted in the open sea and activists to face arrest.