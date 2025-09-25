Italy dispatches second navy ship as activist flotilla warned against blockade breach

Italy has sent a second navy ship in support of an activist flotilla that has allegedly come under drone attack while trying to deliver a publicised amount of aid to Gaza, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said on Thursday.

The “Global Sumud Flotilla” is using about 50 civilian boats to try and break Israel's naval blockade of Gaza. Activist influencers, including controversial Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, are on board.