Italy tells activist flotilla to hand over "aid" after unverified drone attack claim

Italy urged an activist flotilla to hand over whatever aid supplies it had for Gaza on Wednesday and allow them to be distributed by the local Catholic Church, after the flotilla was allegedly, "attacked by drones overnight."

The" Global Sumud Flotilla" is using about 50 civilian boats to try and break Israel's naval blockade of Gaza, with many activist influencers onboard, including controversial Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Italy sent a navy ship to the flotilla's assistance after the vessels were allegedly attacked by 12 drones in international waters 56 kilometres off the Greek island of Gavdos.

All passengers were safe after drones "exploded" over the vessels, said Marikaiti Stasinou, a spokesperson for March to Gaza Greece, which is part of the flotilla.