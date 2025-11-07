Crime & Piracy

Hegseth confirms three killed in latest US anti-drug boat strike

Screenshot of video showing drug vessel before being struck by US forces in the Caribbean
Screenshot of video showing drug vessel before being struck by US forces in the CaribbeanSecretary of War Pete Hegseth
The US military killed three men in a strike on a suspected drug vessel in international waters in the Caribbean on Thursday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

Hegseth, said in a post on social media that the vessel was operated by a "designated terrorist organization". His post included a 20-second video clip, marked unclassified, of a boat in the water that gets struck by a munition and explodes.

The military action was the latest of more than a dozen US strikes since September on vessels near the Venezuelan coast and, more recently, in the eastern Pacific Ocean, that have killed more than 60 people.

US Senate Republicans blocked a resolution on Thursday that would have prevented President Donald Trump from attacking Venezuela without congressional authorisation, a day after administration officials told lawmakers that Washington is not currently planning strikes on Venezuelan territory.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

North America
Latin America
Venezuela
Caribbean
United States

