Hegseth confirms three killed in latest US anti-drug boat strike

The US military killed three men in a strike on a suspected drug vessel in international waters in the Caribbean on Thursday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.
Hegseth, said in a post on social media that the vessel was operated by a "designated terrorist organization". His post included a 20-second video clip, marked unclassified, of a boat in the water that gets struck by a munition and explodes.
The military action was the latest of more than a dozen US strikes since September on vessels near the Venezuelan coast and, more recently, in the eastern Pacific Ocean, that have killed more than 60 people.
US Senate Republicans blocked a resolution on Thursday that would have prevented President Donald Trump from attacking Venezuela without congressional authorisation, a day after administration officials told lawmakers that Washington is not currently planning strikes on Venezuelan territory.
