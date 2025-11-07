US Senate blocks resolution to limit Trump's power on Venezuela strikes

Only two of Trump’s fellow Republicans joined Democrats in backing the measure, in a show of the party’s support for Trump’s military buildup in the southern Caribbean after two months of deadly strikes against boats off Venezuela.

The Trump administration says that, since early September, US forces have launched at least 16 strikes against such vessels in the Pacific and southern Caribbean, killing more than 65 people.

The prolonged campaign has heightened concern that Trump will launch an attack on Venezuela itself, which prompted the introduction of the bipartisan resolution. Its lead sponsors were Democrats Tim Kaine of Virginia and Adam Schiff of California, and Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky.