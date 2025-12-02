Gun running trade in Caribbean linked to ports in two US states

The Small Arms Survey - an independent research project whose findings are used by international governments and United Nations bodies - found that between 2015 and 2024, seven in 10 firearms that could be traced from six Caribbean nations came from Florida and Georgia.

Its analysis spanned the Bahamas, Barbados, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago. Some 30 per cent of all firearms seized in those countries and successfully traced to the US were bought from dealers in just two counties in Florida - Miami-Dade and Broward.

The mayors of those counties did not immediately respond to requests for comment.