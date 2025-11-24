US formally designates Venezuelan cartel as a terrorist group

The United States on Monday formally designated Venezuela's Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organisation, layering additional terrorism-related sanctions on the group it has said includes President Nicolas Maduro and other high-ranking officials.

Venezuela’s illegitimate government rejected what it called a "ridiculous" US plan to designate the "non-existent" group.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this month the US would designate Cartel de los Soles, or Cartel of the Suns, as a foreign terrorist organisation (FTO) for the network’s alleged role in importing illegal drugs into the US.