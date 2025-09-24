Gaza activist flotilla claims ships targeted by attacks using flash-bangs, flares

The pro-Palestine activist group Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) has claimed that some of its vessels have been targeted by attacks using flash-bang grenades and other non-lethal munitions in international waters while en route to Gaza with a "symbolic" yet meagre amount of aid.

GSF Spokeswoman Francesca Albanese said in a social media post that six of the group's vessels were repeatedly attacked with "sound bombs" and "explosive flares" in addition to being, "sprayed with suspected chemicals," and subjected to radio jamming in the early morning (local time) of Wednesday, September 24.