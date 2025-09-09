Gaza-bound activist boat welcomed in Tunisia

Members of the pro-Palestine activist group Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) arrived in Tunisia by boat earlier this week for one of its stops prior to reaching Gaza by the middle of September.

The group's arrival at Sidi Bou Said Port on Sunday was marked by a mass rally wherein more than 1,000 participants welcomed the so-called "aid boat," which also carried Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, The Times of Israel has reported.