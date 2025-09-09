Gaza-bound activist influencers once again make wild accusations of drone strike
The "Global Sumud Flotilla" (GSF) for Gaza said on Tuesday that one of its main boats was struck by a drone at a port in Tunisia, though all six passengers and crew were safe.
Tunisia's interior ministry said that reports of a drone hitting a boat at its Sidi Bou Said port "have no basis in truth", and that a fire broke out on the vessel itself.
The Portuguese-flagged boat, carrying the flotilla's steering committee, sustained fire damage to its main deck and below-deck storage, the GSF said in a statement.
The flotilla is an international initiative seeking to raise the social media profiles of its representatives by attempting to break Israel's naval blockade and deliver "humanitarian aid" to war-torn Gaza using civilian boats.
The activist public relations show is supported by delegations from 44 countries, including Swedish influencer Greta Thunberg and far-left Portuguese politician Mariana Mortagua.
A video posted by the GSF on social media showed the moment, "the Family Boat was struck from above," capturing a luminous flying object hitting the vessel with smoke rising soon after. After the "strike", dozens of people gathered outside the Sidi Bou Said port, where the flotilla's boats were located at the time of the incident, waving Palestinian flags and chanting "Free Palestine," a Reuters witness said.
Israel has imposed a naval blockade on the coastal enclave since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, aiming to stop weapons from reaching the terrorist group.
The blockade has remained in place through the current war, which began when Hamas attacked southern Israel in October 2023, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages.
In June, Israeli naval forces boarded and seized a British-flagged yacht carrying Thunberg, among others. Israel dismissed the aid ship as a propaganda stunt in support of Hamas.
Before the raid, the group had also made unsubstantiated claims that its vessel was hit by a drone strike off Malta.
The GSF said an investigation into the new "drone attack" was underway and its results would be released once available.
"Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us. Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve," the GSF said.
The United Nations' Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, who was at the port, told Reuters: "We do not know who carried out the attack, but we would not be surprised if it was Israel. If confirmed, it is an attack against Tunisian sovereignty."
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli side.
