Colombia, US envoys meet after Trump’s tariff threat over drug boats

A meeting on Monday night between Colombian President Gustavo Petro, US chargé d’affaires John McNamara and Colombia’s recalled ambassador to the US, Daniel Garcia-Pena, was a first step toward healing a bilateral impasse, Colombia’s foreign ministry said early on Tuesday.

However, McNamara made clear that whether the US imposes higher tariffs on Colombia, as threatened by President Donald Trump over the weekend, is Trump’s exclusive decision, the ministry added in a statement.