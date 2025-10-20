Trump vows to impose new tariffs on Colombia over drug running boats

Trump's latest comments marked a new low in relations between Washington and Bogota, which Trump accuses of being complicit in the illicit drug trade. "They don't have a fight against drugs — they make drugs," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Petro has objected to the US military's strikes against vessels in the Caribbean, which have killed dozens of people and inflamed tensions in the region.

Trump said US financial aid would be cut off to the country and details about the new tariffs would be unveiled on Monday.

"I'm stopping all payments to Colombia," he said.