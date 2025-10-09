Colombia's Petro levels accusation that US strike destroyed Colombian vessel

There have been at least four strikes in recent weeks on boats the US says were transporting drugs, and the White House says 21 people have been killed in the operations. The attacks have inflamed tensions in the region, and Washington on Monday called off diplomatic outreach to Venezuela.

Petro, who is in Belgium meeting with European leaders, was replying to a post by US Senator Adam Schiff who said he would vote to block strikes against vessels in the Caribbean.

“Let the White House give us the information about the people who died due to the US missiles, so we can see if my information is unfounded,” Petro said later on Wednesday.

Colombia’s presidential office did not immediately respond to a request for more details.