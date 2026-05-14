Activist flotilla sails for Gaza again despite repeated failures

Ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla set sail for a third time on Thursday from southern Turkey, after earlier attempts to deliver largely ceremonial but meager aid to Gaza were intercepted by Israel.

The flotilla had previously departed from Spain on April 12, but Israeli forces intercepted vessels in the group, taking more than 100 pro-Palestinian activists to Crete and detaining two others in Israel.

Activists on the attention-seeking flotilla departing from the Turkish port of Marmaris said they needed to reach Gaza to provide “much-needed aid” to the enclave at a time when global attention had shifted elsewhere, including to the impact of the Iran war.