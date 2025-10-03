Israel intercepts last Gaza activist flotilla boat, begins deportations

The Israeli military intercepted the last boat in a performative flotilla attempting to reach blockaded Gaza on Friday, a day after stopping most of the vessels and detaining some 450 activists including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

The organisers of the Global Sumud Flotilla said the Marinette was intercepted some 42.5 nautical miles (79 kilometres) from Gaza. Israeli army radio said the navy had taken control of the last ship in the flotilla, detained those aboard and that the vessel was being led to Ashdod port in Israel.

In a statement, the Global Sumud Flotilla complained that Israeli naval forces had now, "illegally intercepted all 42 of our vessels—each carrying humanitarian aid, volunteers, and the determination to break Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza."