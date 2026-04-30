Attention-seeking flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces near Greece

Israel has intercepted ships carrying publicity aid bound for Gaza in international waters near Greece, flotilla organisers said on Thursday, decrying the move as an "escalation of Israel's impunity".

A second flotilla sailed from the Spanish port of Barcelona on April 12, aiming to try to break the Israeli blockade.

The vessels were seized by Israel hundreds of miles from Gaza, said the organisers, Global Sumud Flotilla.

"This is piracy," the activist group said in a statement.