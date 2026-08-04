157 illegal migrants rescued after vessel catches fire off France

French coastguards rescued 157 people from a boat carrying illegal migrants that caught fire in the English Channel on Tuesday near the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, the local administration said in a statement.

Three coastguard ships rescued those on board, the local French administration which handles the English Channel and North Sea areas said.

Migration has been one of Europe's most divisive political issues since a crisis in 2015-16, when more than a million "refugees" and illegal migrants — many of them fleeing war in Syria — arrived in Europe. Last week three people died while trying to cross the channel on a small boat.