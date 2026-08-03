Reform UK vows to stop illegal migrant crossings with military force

Britain's conservative Reform UK party said on Monday that if elected, it would stop so-called asylum seekers with what it called the largest military operation in the English Channel since World War Two.

Pointing to a migration crisis in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Reform leader Nigel Farage announced a tougher immigration policy that he said would see "asylum seekers" who arrive in small boats intercepted and returned to France.

Reform said the policy, dubbed "Operation Fortress", would make Britain's border impenetrable.

"Under a Reform government, within a fortnight, there would be no more boats," Farage told reporters at a press conference.