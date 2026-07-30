Attempted illegal English Channel crossing ends in three deaths

Three people died while trying to cross the English Channel on a "taxi-boat" for illegal migrants near the French port of Dunkirk, the local administration in charge of the Channel and North Sea said on Thursday.

The French administration said the boat got into difficulties early on Thursday by Braek beach, saying they would release more detail later.

The channel is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, and its strong currents have resulted in many deaths of illegal migrants trying to cross over from France to Britain. Human traffickers typically overload the dinghies, leaving them barely afloat.