One body recovered after cargo ship sinks off Saipan, five still missing

The US Coast Guard and international partners are continuing to search for five missing crew members from the cargo vessel Mariana. One individual was found deceased by US Air Force 31st Rescue Squadron divers at 17:12 on April 20 after the ship overturned offshore Saipan.

Divers utilized an underwater remotely operated drone to search the interior of the vessel and conducted a comprehensive subsurface evaluation of its exterior.

The Coast Guard Oceania District reported that search efforts are currently focused on the vicinity of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.