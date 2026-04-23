One body recovered after cargo ship sinks off Saipan, five still missing

The US Coast Guard and international partners are continuing to search for five missing crew members from the cargo vessel Mariana. One individual was found deceased by US Air Force 31st Rescue Squadron divers at 17:12 on April 20 after the ship overturned offshore Saipan.
Divers utilized an underwater remotely operated drone to search the interior of the vessel and conducted a comprehensive subsurface evaluation of its exterior.
The Coast Guard Oceania District reported that search efforts are currently focused on the vicinity of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
The Japan Coast Guard patrol vessel Akitsushima arrived on scene at 14:17 on April 21 to assist the Frederick Hatch. Divers deployed from the Japanese vessel further examined the ship but failed to locate any additional crew members.
Coast Guard aircrews are searching for the remaining crewmen and an orange 12-person life raft. Search operations involve multiple assets including a US Navy P-8A Poseidon airplane and a Japan Coast Guard Gulfstream V jet.
“Our hearts are with the families of the Mariana crew members and the communities impacted by this tragic incident,” shared Commander Preston Hieb, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator for the Coast Guard Oceania District.
He confirmed that search operations continue in close coordination with partners while using all available resources to support the ongoing response.
The search also involves a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A Poseidon airplane crew and teams from Air Station Barbers Point. Coordination is being managed through the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Honolulu.