Search intensifies for six missing crew of capsized ship in Northern Mariana Islands

The US Coast Guard reported it is continuing search operations for six crew members of the cargo vessel Mariana following sightings of debris northeast of the Northern Mariana Islands. This effort involves a coalition of international partners and military units after the ship was confirmed to be overturned on April 19.

A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules airplane crew sighted a partially submerged and partially inflated life raft at 19:30 on April 18. The debris was located about 95 nautical miles (176 kilometres) northeast of the vessel, which had drifted 26 nautical miles (48 kilometres) since its initial discovery.

An HC-130 Hercules aircrew with the US Air Force 31st Rescue Squadron reached the site at 18:40 on April 19. The team deployed pararescuemen, divers and boats to confirm the vessel’s identity as the 145-foot (44-metre) US-flagged ship.