Search intensifies for six missing crew of capsized ship in Northern Mariana Islands

The US Coast Guard reported it is continuing search operations for six crew members of the cargo vessel Mariana following sightings of debris northeast of the Northern Mariana Islands. This effort involves a coalition of international partners and military units after the ship was confirmed to be overturned on April 19.
A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules airplane crew sighted a partially submerged and partially inflated life raft at 19:30 on April 18. The debris was located about 95 nautical miles (176 kilometres) northeast of the vessel, which had drifted 26 nautical miles (48 kilometres) since its initial discovery.
An HC-130 Hercules aircrew with the US Air Force 31st Rescue Squadron reached the site at 18:40 on April 19. The team deployed pararescuemen, divers and boats to confirm the vessel’s identity as the 145-foot (44-metre) US-flagged ship.
Divers are currently conducting a subsurface evaluation of the Mariana’s exterior to find a viable access point. The US Coast Guard stated that the team may employ an underwater remotely operated drone to further investigate the hull if an entry point is found.
Search efforts have covered more than 75,000 square nautical miles (257,243 square kilometres) as crews from the US Navy, Japan Coast Guard and Royal New Zealand Air Force assist.
Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Honolulu first received a report regarding the vessel at 10:37 on April 15.
The vessel manager informed watchstanders that the ship was approximately 125 nautical miles (231.5 kilometres) north-northwest of Saipan when its starboard engine became disabled.
Communications were maintained on a one-hour schedule before being lost entirely on the evening of April 15.
Heavy winds initially prevented an aerial search on April 16, though a crew eventually sighted the overturned hull 34 nautical miles (63 kilometres) northeast of Pagan at 13:12 on April 17.