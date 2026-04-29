Officials: Indian-crewed tanker struck by Iranian gunfire in Oman

Indian officials have reported that a commercial ship crewed by Indian sailors was shot at by elements of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps late last week.

The Togolese-flagged product tanker Chiron 7 was at Shinas Port in Oman near the UAE border when the alleged attack by the IRGC occurred on Saturday, April 25, according to Mandeep Singh Randhawa, a Director of the Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

As with a number of other Indian-crewed ships in the Middle East, the tanker became stranded in the region following Iran's earlier closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response to military operations by the United States and Israel.